Rakhale: Kaizer Chiefs target rejects new Chippa United offer

The 30-year-old is in the final months of his contract with the Chilli Boys, and Mpengesi appears resigned to losing the midfielder

chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed Thabo Rakhale turned down a new offer to stay at the club beyond the expiry of his contract.

The former dribbling wizard has been linked with a possible move to even though the Naturena-based side is still dealing with a two-window transfer ban imposed on them by Fifa.

"We placed an offer to Thabo Rakhale’s agent (Mandla Mthembu) in January. They refused the terms we were offering them. Unfortunately, if he does leave, there’s nothing we can do," Mpengesi said, as quoted by Independent Media .

The Chilli Boys boss said the club just couldn't match Rakhale's demands, saying the midfielder wants more money.

Mpengesi added Chippa won't stand in the player's way should he decide to leave the club at the end of the season.

"His situation will also depend on the coach. As a club, we couldn’t match the conditions they proposed. They wanted more money.

"We won’t stand in his way. We will allow him to go to a club where he will make more money. I don’t think that is at Chippa United. The economics of football doesn’t allow us," he continued.

Chippa United helped Rakhale revive his career soon after leaving the Buccaneers two seasons ago, and while Mpengesi said he would like to keep him, he admitted he will give the 30-year-old his blessings if he wants to leave for greener pastures.

"If he leaves, I’ll give him my blessings. I’ve always done that. He is a boy that I like but unfortunately, I can’t match his demands," he added.