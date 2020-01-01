Rakhale: Ex-Orlando Pirates winger reveals he would consider joining Kaizer Chiefs

The Vanderbijlpark-born player explained why he moved to Tshakhuma despite having attracted interest from AmaZulu too

Former fan-favourite Thabo Rakhele wouldn’t pass up on the opportunity to join .

This is despite the experienced winger having recently joined new Premier Soccer League ( ) club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on a free transfer.

Rakhale became a free agent after he decided against extending his contract with and he was released by the club in June 2020.

More teams

The 30-year-old player was strongly linked with Chiefs, but a move to the Naturena-based giants never materialized with the club banned from registering new players.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“No no no, honestly speaking that [Kaizer Chiefs interest] was just a rumour," Rakhale told SAFM.

"I mean that story has been going on since 2018 so even now I don’t know who started that rumour.

“Even here in Limpopo people are asking me if I’m still going to Kaizer Chiefs and I’m like ‘No I’m here now guys, isn’t it? Rakhale is here,'" he revealed.

“I’d consider playing for Kaizer Chiefs if they came for me. The most important thing is playing football, I’d play for any team.

"I mean not a single person would’ve thought I would come to play in Limpopo.”

Rakhale was once considered to be one of the best wingers in the PSL during his time with Pirates - helping the team finish second in the Nedbank Cup (twice), MTN8 and Caf Confederation Cup.

The dribbling wizard, who was also on the radar FC, explained that he joined Tshakhuma because they showed strong interest in his services.

“Yeah, there were other offers but I think Tshakhuma showed a lot of interest and I’ve worked with the coach [Joel Masutha at Chippa] before and played with some of the players before," he said.

"There are many quality players here, and [other] players would love to join this team.

Article continues below

“It’s a worry that Tshakhuma has had many off-field challenges but there are always challenges and this is one of them," he added.

"So, I decided to risk it and see what would happen. My agent was in contact with AmaZulu but I don’t know what happened with that. He just told me AmaZulu decided otherwise.”

Rakhale could make his official debut for Tshakhuma in the Limpopo Derby clash against FC in a PSL match on Sunday.