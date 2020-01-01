Rakhale: Ex-Orlando Pirates winger addresses Kaizer Chiefs rumours

The skillful player also opened up about the struggles that led to him leaving the Sea Robbers for the Chilli Boys

Former winger Thabo Rakhale is still not sure where he will be playing next season following his departure from .

However, the 30-year-old said all he wants to is to play football even if it means going abroad.

"I don't know yet what the future holds but one thing I want to do is to play football. It doesn't matter where I play," Rakhale told Daily Sun.

"If an overseas offer comes, I will have a look and if I am happy, I will go," he said.

Rakhale also opened up about how his departure from the Sea Robbers to Chippa United affected him mentally and emotionally.

He admits he was frustrated with his lack of game time months before he was released to the Port Elizabeth-based outfit.

"When I left Pirates to join Chippa, I wasn't myself mentally and emotionally, hence my performance took a knock and dropped.

"You know when you're a player and not playing, everything just stops. I had to leave Pirates because I wanted to play and Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi welcomed me," he revealed.

Furthermore, the Vanderbijlpark-born attacker addressed rumours he is on his way to , saying nobody contacted him from Naturena.

As things stand, Amakhosi are still not allowed to sign new players but they have written to Fifa's appeal committee to give them permission to do so as they await their hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on September 9.

"I know of that rumour. It has been making the rounds for some time now but honestly speaking, it's not true. I don't know anything about that. They have never approached me.

In 2018, Rakhale went to for a month-long trial with Istanbulspor, and while he believes he did well to earn a contract, he still doesn't know why the club didn't sign him.

"I thought everything went well during the trial with that team. I was there for a month and played four out of five matches.

"They were impressed but I am not sure what happened and why I did not get a contract with them," concluded Rakhale.

Rakhale featured 68 times for the Chilli Boys, found the back of the net five times and recorded 10 assists.