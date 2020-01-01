Rakhale: Chippa United to keep reported Kaizer Chiefs target?

The 29-year-old player, who has been on the books of the Chilli Boys since January 2018, could soon extend his stay with the club

have revealed they are negotiating a new deal with former player Thabo Rakhale.

The attacking midfielder's current contract with the Chilli Boys is set to expire this June and the club is now looking to extend his stay for a further two years.

have reportedly been monitoring Rakhale's situation at Chippa, but the Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has disclosed talks have started regarding a new deal.

“We are busy in talks to extend his contract and he has shown an interest to stay with us because he also understands that this club, Chippa, is the one who revived his career that was kind of dying," Mpengesi said on The Citizen.

"He is mindful of not making the mistake that other players make that the so-called greener pastures out there are going to serve for his interest. We are hoping that within the few weeks or few days we will extend his contract by two years at least."

The club boss went on to state they are unwilling to lose players during the current transfer window, while also adding they could bring in new faces.

“We are not hoping to change a lot because one of our weaknesses in previous seasons is that we used to sell a lot of players during this time and bring in a lot of players and make things difficult for the coach. We are hoping for one or two players, maybe a striker and one midfielder,” Mpengesi said.

“For the first time, we decided that we are not going to release or sell and to support the coach because he did not start the season with us. All of the players are the ones he found here and we are hoping that if we survive he will have an opportunity to select the players he wants."

Rakhale is a regular under Chippa coach Norman Mapeza having made 17 appearances in the this season and netted twice in the process.