Rakhale: Chippa United part ways with former Orlando Pirates winger

The Vanderbijlpark-born player is now free to get into discussions with a club of his choice as he's officially a free agent

have confirmed the departure of former winger Thabo Rakhale.

Rakhale's future has been the subject of speculation over the past few months after it emerged that were looking to sign him.

That was before Amakhosi were hit with a two-window transfer ban but even after that, the skillful player still continued to be linked with a move the Soweto giants.

Chiefs have already written to Fifa's Appeal Committee to at least allow them to sign new players before their hearing before Court of Arbitration for Sport in September.

Chippa United released the following statement on their social media platforms on Wednesday:

"Thabo Rakhale's contract has expired. We can confirm the club and Thabo have amicably decided to part ways," reads the statement.

"The club would like to thank Thabo “Jomo” Rakhale for his service at the club for the past 3 years. He will surely be remembered. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

The 30-year-old had been an integral member of the Chilli Boys since his arrival from the Buccaneers in January 2018.

He featured 68 times for the Port Elizabeth-based side while scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

This season only, Rakhale registered three assists and scored twice in 23 matches for Chippa.

His departure comes a week after his assistant coach at Pirates, Rhulani Mokwena, exited the club in what came as a shock to football fans in the country.

Mokwena had been in charge of Chippa for four months but only got to manage a single match as their head coach due to the coronavirus outbreak which forced the suspension of the current season.

It's unclear at this stage if Rakhale already has offers elsewhere now that he's decided to leave Chippa.

However, what's clear at this stage is that whoever he will sign with now cannot play him until next season simply because the transfer window hasn't officially opened.

With the looking to conclude the season by August 31, Rakhale will be forced to watch football from a distance while waiting for his potential new employers to register him with the PSL.