Rakhale: Chippa United midfielder's agent on Kaizer Chiefs interest

The Chilli Boys dribbling wizard’s agent refuses to entertain talk Amakhosi are targeting his client

midfielder Thabo Rakhale’s agent Mandla Mthembu has downplayed talks his client is courted by , preferring to say the skilful player has options available for him.

The Chilli Boys dribbling wizard is reportedly on his way out of the Port Elizabeth-based club as his contract is set to expire in June but Mthembu states he cannot reveal the options they have in front of them.

In addition, reports emerged last week the former winger was set to leave the club, but the agent explains the 30-year-old will have to honour his contract until the end of the current season.

“I can’t comment on Chiefs (being interested in Rakhale) but the only comment I can make is that we will sit down and plan the way forward. He does have options,” Mthembu told IOL.

“Obviously we can’t reveal those at this stage. I can’t say if he will leave or stay. All I can say is that he will finish the season at Chippa United - that much I can confirm.”

‘Jomo’ has reportedly attracted interest from the Glamour Boys and his handler explains they will sit down with the Eastern Cape club to map up a way forward whilst saying everything is fine at Chippa after reports of misconduct.

“What will happen beyond that, we are still going to sit down and discuss the way forward. He is left with three months now because it is April, May, and June,” Mthembu added.

“He is under contract at Chippa, happy or not but he is still contracted to the club.

“He has got to honour that contract. I don’t want to get into that whether he is happy or not. He is still a Chippa player and will continue to work hard.

“We handled those (misconduct reports) things and they are out of the way. Everything is fine. He will be there until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, with the Premier Soccer League ( ) season currently on a standstill owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear if the season will be wrapped up by June as chairman Dr Irvin Khoza hoped.