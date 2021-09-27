Rajevac: Failure predicted for new Ghana coach in second spell

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has predicted failure for Ghana following the reappointment of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as new Black Stars boss.

Eleven years after ending his first spell, Rajevac has been handed the Ghana opportunity for the second time, replacing CK Akonnor.

The Serb was announced and unveiled at an event in Accra on Friday.

“He [Rajevac] can’t do anything for Ghana in his second coming,” Sarpong, known for his outspoken personality, told Luv FM.

“He will be a failure. He is only coming to take money and go because he can’t help the country achieve success.”

Rajevac achieved significant success in his first Ghana spell between 2008 and 2010.

During the time, he guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship, the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup.

“I am here to prove that narrative wrong. If I did not believe that, I will not accept this challenge, this job so I will try to do my best,” the 67-year-old said on Friday.

“The bar was set very high but we are here to make history. If you don’t believe that, you cannot achieve anything. I strongly believe in my players.

“I know how Ghanaians are talented and I know how much they can offer and if they believe in me the way I believe in them, we can achieve great things.”

Since leaving Ghana, Rajevac went on to coach Saudi side Al Ahli and Rudar Velenje of Slovenia at club level. On the international stage, he managed the national teams of Qatar, Algeria and Thailand, getting the sack in all three jobs.

In his new role with the Black Stars, he has been handed a one-year contract, renewable until the end of the 2023 Afcon finals.

His first assignment will be to help Ghana win six points in consecutive games against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers next month.