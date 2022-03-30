Rajevac and Akonnor get Addo mention after Ghana’s World Cup qualification

Ghana boss Otto Addo believes immediate-past coach Milovan Rajevac and CK Akonnor deserve some credit for the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions, without suspended captain Andre Ayew, booked a ticket for the upcoming global showpiece with a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

Rajevac, who was fired after a poor performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, was the second of three coaches to lead Ghana through the qualifiers, taking over from CK Akonnor after an uninspiring start to the qualifying series.

“We shouldn’t forget the coaches who made the path to this stage, Milo [Rajevac], Charles Akonnor and the players who couldn’t come today, starting with captain Andre Ayew, who scored a lot of goals helping us to be where we were,” Addo, who is in charge of the Black Stars in an interim capacity, told Joy Sports on Ghana’s qualification.

“This for me was just two games but the rest did a lot of work and I want to thank the players who are not here; Baba Rahman, Kamaldeen [Sulemana], and all the players who couldn’t be here because of injury.

“Not least the team here, you did well. The players not on the bench, the players on the bench supporting us all the way. The staff, I love you all, you did well. Also, [thanks] to those who had to be subbed. It was just a systematic change.

“I’m very happy today, I am very happy to be here. Let’s continue, we have a lot of work to do.”

Ghana secured qualification by courtesy of the away goal rule following a 1-1 aggregate score line, the first leg having ended goalless in Kumasi four days before the reverse fixture.

Arsenal midfielder and deputy Ghana captain Thomas Partey gave the visitors an early lead before William Troost-Ekong equalized for the hosts from the spot before half-time.

Tuesday’s victory earned Ghana a return to the World Cup after they failed to make it for the 2018 edition of the finals in Russia.

It will be the Black Stars’ fourth appearance at the global showpiece.