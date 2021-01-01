CAF Confederation Cup

Raja Casablanca vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates challenges Marouane Hadhoudi of Raja Casablanca
Backpagepix
It is a contest in which the Buccaneers need to score an away goal to entertain hopes of progressing further in this competition

Orlando Pirates' bid to reach the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals faces what looks like a mountainous task when they clash against Raja Casablanca in Sunday's quarter-final, second leg match at Stade Mohamed V.

Following a 1-1 first-leg draw in Johannesburg seven days ago, grabbing an away goal has become mandatory for the Buccaneers.

The Soweto giants would be trying to ensure that Raja's away goal will not come back to haunt them and end their participation in the Confederation Cup.

Given the calibre of the opponents Pirates face, their mission in Casablanca is arguably the toughest they have had so far in this competition this season. 

Game Raja Casablanca vs Orlando Pirates
Date Sunday, May 23
Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel
https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC/posts/2896057490607470  

Squads & Team News

Bongani Sam of Orlando Pirates challenges Abdelilah Madkour of Raja Casablanca

No Raja player has been confirmed as being suspended or injured ahead of Sunday's showdown in what would be some good news for coach Lassaad Chabbi.
 
Former Cape Town Spurs defender Soumaila Outarra is expected to be back after missing the first leg and the Burkinabe was on the bench in Raja's Botola Pro league match against Mouloudia Oujda on Thursday.
 
Pirates will have to be wary of DR Congo striker Ben Malango, who scored against them in the Johannesburg leg and was also on target in Raja's 2-0 win in midweek.
 
Orlando Pirates players, January 2021
 
Given the status of Sunday's encounter as very crucial to their ambitions, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer said he was hoping to have captain Happy Jele and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa back for the match.
 
Jele has not been available in the last eight games across all competitions and Mabasa has been absent in the last two games.
 
Needing to score away without fail, an attacking partnership between Mabasa and Frank Mhango could be ideal for the Soweto giants. 
 
Forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is another player who has been in a fitness race and Thembinkosi Lorch is expected to start after making his return from a long injury layoff in the first leg, where he played the last 13 minutes.

Match Preview

Sunday's showdown will be the two sides' fourth meeting ever and in the three previous clashes, Pirates have never beaten Raja Casablanca.

The Moroccans have beaten Pirates twice before, before last weekend's 1-1 draw.

Since the playoff round, Raja have not lost any match in this competition as they went on to seal a 100 percent winning record in the group stage.

While the Green Eagles are also unbeaten at home, they host a Pirates side which has struggled to register an away victory since the group phase.

The Buccaneers have only lost once in this season's Confederation Cup and that defeat came in their last away match where they were edged 1-0 by Enyimba. 

Boosting Raja ahead of Sunday's fixture is their midweek victory over Mouloudia Oujda in their domestic league.

