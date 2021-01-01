Raja Casablanca vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

It is a contest in which the Buccaneers need to score an away goal to entertain hopes of progressing further in this competition

Orlando Pirates' bid to reach the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals faces what looks like a mountainous task when they clash against Raja Casablanca in Sunday's quarter-final, second leg match at Stade Mohamed V.

Following a 1-1 first-leg draw in Johannesburg seven days ago, grabbing an away goal has become mandatory for the Buccaneers.

The Soweto giants would be trying to ensure that Raja's away goal will not come back to haunt them and end their participation in the Confederation Cup.

Given the calibre of the opponents Pirates face, their mission in Casablanca is arguably the toughest they have had so far in this competition this season.

Game Raja Casablanca vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, May 23 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC/posts/2896057490607470