Raja Casablanca vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Orlando Pirates' bid to reach the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals faces what looks like a mountainous task when they clash against Raja Casablanca in Sunday's quarter-final, second leg match at Stade Mohamed V.
Following a 1-1 first-leg draw in Johannesburg seven days ago, grabbing an away goal has become mandatory for the Buccaneers.
The Soweto giants would be trying to ensure that Raja's away goal will not come back to haunt them and end their participation in the Confederation Cup.
Given the calibre of the opponents Pirates face, their mission in Casablanca is arguably the toughest they have had so far in this competition this season.
|Game
|Raja Casablanca vs Orlando Pirates
|Date
|Sunday, May 23
|Time
|18:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC/posts/2896057490607470
Squads & Team News
Match Preview
Sunday's showdown will be the two sides' fourth meeting ever and in the three previous clashes, Pirates have never beaten Raja Casablanca.
The Moroccans have beaten Pirates twice before, before last weekend's 1-1 draw.
Since the playoff round, Raja have not lost any match in this competition as they went on to seal a 100 percent winning record in the group stage.
While the Green Eagles are also unbeaten at home, they host a Pirates side which has struggled to register an away victory since the group phase.
The Buccaneers have only lost once in this season's Confederation Cup and that defeat came in their last away match where they were edged 1-0 by Enyimba.
Boosting Raja ahead of Sunday's fixture is their midweek victory over Mouloudia Oujda in their domestic league.