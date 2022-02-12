Raja Casablanca vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

AmaZulu begin their maiden Caf Champions League group stage campaign when they tackle Raja Casablanca away at Mohamed V Stadium on Saturday.

It is a huge test for Usuthu as they face the continental giants who have three Champions League titles under their belt and are current holders of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Starting their group stage campaign away, AmaZulu would be keen to make a good impression and boost their confidence going into other matches.

For Benni MacCarthy, his coaching credentials will be under scrutiny on this highest stage of African club football.

A good run in this competition would help the former Bafana Bafana star put behind him the failed 2018 Caf Confederation Cup stint he had with Cape Town City.

Perennial contestants Raja are his first test in this pool, their group also includes other seasoned campaigners Horoya and Algerian giants ES Setif.

Squads & Team News

No Raja player is suspended for this and that is good news for former Belgium, Ivory Coast coach Marc Wilmots.

The Belgian will be guiding Raja in the Caf Champions League for the first time ever and he goes into this fame fresh from losing winger Mahmoud Benhalib who joined Al Ahli Benghazi on Friday.

AmaZulu arrived in Casablanca on Thursday with no player suspended for this game.

It is to be seen if McCarthy will hand game time to January signings Abbubaker Mobara and South Sudan international Abraham Majok.

Match Preview

Saturday’s match will be the first-ever meeting between Raja and AmaZulu.

The last time Raja met a South African team, they thrashed Orlando Pirates 4-0 at Mohamed V Stadium in May 2021 in the Confederation Cup quarter-finals, to wrap up a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Usuthu touched down in Morocco needing something to boost their confidence after being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Pirates last Sunday.

But with South African football having been on a pause since December, McCarthy could draw positives in that the Pirates game was preparation they needed ahead of Saturday’s crucial game.

Usuthu also lost to the Buccaneers in their last match before the festive season break in December and before that, they had beaten Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants, as well as recording a draw against Chippa United.

Raja, on the other hand, have only won once in their last five games in all competitions, losing one game and drawing three including last Saturday’s league match against Youssoufia Berrechid.

In reaching the group stage, Raja started participating in the first round where they dismissed LPRC Oilers from Liberia.

For Usuthu, after starting this campaign in the preliminary round with a home loss to Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets, they gathered themselves in the second leg before knocking out heavyweights TP Mazembe in the following round.