Rahimi reveals the secret behind Al-Nasr's four goals and promises Al-Ain fans more

Hussein Rahimi could not hide his delight. The Al Ain striker savoured a thumping 4-0 win over visitors Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the first round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Rahimi lit up the game with a brace at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, with his brother Soufiane netting the third and Giacomarrez rounding off the hosts' four.

Speaking to Abu Dhabi Sports after the match, Rahimi began by praying for his late father. "The first thing is that I pray for the soul of my father, myself and my brother Soufiane, after his passing a few days ago. The pain of loss still affects us deeply, but that did not prevent us from being present and performing our duty with the team. Praise be to God, this win and the good performance I delivered alongside my teammates was a dedication to his soul, and I would like to tell him that in any match I play I will adhere to all the advice he instilled in us during his life."

He then turned to the Al Ain faithful with a special message. "We promise the fans to present an honourable image in all competitions this season, whether in the Asian tournament, the league, or the Pro League Cup. We ask them to continue supporting us as they did today; the atmosphere in the stadium was exceptional, and the match against Al Nassr was not easy at all against a team producing excellent levels this season, and I say to the fans: trust the team and we will live up to expectations."

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What was the secret behind Al Ain's dominance and focus? Rahimi had an answer. "This matter made us enter the match with full concentration from the first minute until the final moment. Matches like these require 100% concentration, and beating Al Nassr with a positive result is not an easy thing, but the team's spirit and the collective work are what made the difference and secured us the win."

The Moroccan also took the chance to thank the club's leadership. "From this platform, I extend my sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Sultan for all they have provided us since I joined Al Ain; what they provide is a very great thing, and we tell them that what you see today is only the beginning, and we are required to offer more and to work for this club."

Praise for the Emirati supporters closed out his remarks. "The fans of the UAE and the Al Ain fans in general are a very great crowd who deserve all respect and appreciation inside and outside the stadium. They deserve this joy and more, and we promise them to continue working to draw a smile on their faces always."



