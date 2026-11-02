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Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Rahimi against En-Nesyri: Moroccan magic tops the line-up of Al-Ittihad and Al-Ain

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain
Al Ittihad
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
S. Rahimi
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Morocco

Moroccan duo at the top of the Arab summit

All eyes are on the eagerly awaited clash between Al-Ittihad and the UAE's Al-Ain, with both sides now confirming their line-ups for their AFC Champions League Elite meeting. A striking Moroccan presence leads the attacking lines: Youssef En-Nesyri wears the shirt of the "Dean", while El Houssine Rahimi lines up for Al-Ain, lending the forward battle a special flavour.

Read also: Video: In Ronaldo's absence, Felix's hurricane leads Al-Nassr to destroy Pakhtakor

Al-Ittihad go into the match chasing a result that strengthens their position on the continental road and hands them a fresh boost in the race for qualification. Al-Ain, meanwhile, want to seize the chance to come away with something positive against one of Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs, a real test of their Asian ambitions.

Both sides know the weight these head-to-head meetings carry, and both are desperate to stamp their character on the pitch.

Next matches
ITT

ITT

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

NEO

NEO

ALW

ALW

ADNOC Pro League

08 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

Al-Ittihad's line-up against Al-Ain

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajković.

Defence: Muhannad Al-Shanqiti, Carlo Simic, Danilo Pereira, Saad Al-Mousa.

Midfield: Dion Lopy, Georginio Wijnaldum, Houssem Aouar.

Attack: Marwan Al-Sahafi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Steven Bergwijn.

Al-Ain's line-up against Al-Ittihad

Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa.

Defence: Lazaro, Bin Khalaq, Rami Rabia, Skoko, Rodrigues.

Midfield: Kaku, Traoré, Palacios.

Attack: El Houssine Rahimi, Giannis Giakoumakis.

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