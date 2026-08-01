Raheem Sterling appear to have found a new club after leaving Feyenoord

Raheem Sterling's agent has offered him to Vasco da Gama, according to Brazilian journalist Lucas Pedrosa. After leaving Feyenoord, the English forward hopes to revive his career in Brazil.

Whether the Brazilian club are ready to bring Sterling in remains unclear. The 31-year-old winger failed to make much of an impression for Feyenoord last season.

He joined on a free transfer from Chelsea in the winter window. The former Liverpool and Manchester City player had been out of football for months and it showed.

By the end of his spell at Feyenoord, Sterling had managed one assist. He did not score in Rotterdam-Zuid.

Back in June, Sterling was involved in a single-vehicle accident in England. He drove his Lamborghini Urus into the crash barrier while using nitrous oxide.