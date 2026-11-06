Rafael Nadal joins Real Madrid’s board of directors: will he be president after Florentino Perez?

Rafa Nadal will join Real Madrid's Junta Directiva once the general assembly of members' representatives ratifies his appointment. "He will contribute to the club's present and future" according to a club statement. "I welcomed this proposal with great enthusiasm Nadal wrote. I am eager to learn and want to make my contribution"

In a statement, Real Madrid confirmed they have proposed the former tennis player's appointment to the board of directors. "Nadal is one of the greatest legends in the history of sport and one of the most admired and best-known Spanish sportspeople around the world the club said. It is a source of enormous pride for the club and all madridistas to have someone of his sporting and personal stature on our Junta Directiva: a figurehead of Spanish and world sport who, in this new role, will contribute to our club's present and future. He represents far more than his achievements: his talent, his constant spirit of sacrifice and improvement, his ability to face difficulties, his competitiveness, his humility, his respect for opponents and teammates, and his commitment to solidarity make him an example on and off the court. All these values are part of Real Madrid's identity, and Rafael Nadal has embodied and defended them throughout his sporting career, becoming a figurehead for millions of people around the world".

A lifelong Real Madrid supporter and an honorary member since 2011, Rafael Nadal welcomed the proposal with great enthusiasm: "I would like to thank president Florentino Pérez and the board of directors for proposing that I join Real Madrid's Junta Directiva. I welcomed this proposal with great enthusiasm, eager to learn and wanting to contribute as much as I can". He could also replace Perez as club president when Perez's term ends.