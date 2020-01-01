Rae: Chippa United continue signing spree by adding former Highlands Park midfielder

The Chilli Boys have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market having beefed their squad with new players

have announced their fifth new signing as they prepare for the new 2020/21 season.

The Chilli Boys recently parted ways with 15 players following a disappointing 2019/20 campaign in which they survived relegation from the on the final week of the season.

Ryan Ryan has become the club's latest signing after he was released by with the club having sold its PSL status to National First Division (NFD) club TS Galaxy.

Chippa announced that the midfielder has joined the club on a three-year deal on Thursday.

A club statement read: "The Chilli Boys are pleased to announce the signing of Ryan Rae."

"Ryan has signed a three-year contract. Ryan is one of the most versatile players in the league. He was previously with the now-defunct Highlands Park."

Rae joins the likes of Sizwe Mdlinzo, Ramasimong Maloisane, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Riaan Hanamub, who recently joined the Eastern Cape-based side.

The 29-year-old was one of Highlands park's key players under coach Owen Da Gama this past season as he made 33 appearances across all competitions and netted once in the process.

Rae also played all of the Lions of the North's four matches in the 2019 MTN8 as they finished as runners-up behind SuperSport United in the cup competition.

The hardworking player will be hoping to cement his place in Chippa's starting line-up with coach Lehlohonolo Seema set to take charge of his maiden full season at the club.

Seema joined the Chilli Boys during the PSL break which was enforced by the coronavirus pandemic after he surprisingly resigned as Bloemfontein coach.

The former captain would have been happy to see his key striker Augustine Chidi Kwem sign a new three-year contract after he impressed in his debut season in the PSL.

Kwem will compete with the likes of Eva Nga, Thabiso Lebitso and Andile Mbenyane in the Chippa striking department.