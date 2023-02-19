‘Radiopane is Bafana Bafana's future, why did Pirates loan him out?’ Scott speaks out

Former Wits midfielder Granwald Scott has questioned Orlando Pirates’ decision to loan out forward Boitumelo Radiopane.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old striker was sent out on loan to National First Division side Cape Town Spurs at the start of this season. The move came when he appeared on course for promotion to the first team after making four Premier Soccer League appearances last term.

An avid admirer of Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy, Radiopane has also scored 24 goals in 27 DStv Diski Challenge matches for Pirates reserves and it looked likely he would be with the team this season.

That makes Scott not understand why the Soweto giants loaned out Radiopane to Spurs where the two are now teammates.

WHAT SCOTT SAID: “I feel that he can play PSL, it's about opportunity,” Scott told SABC Sport. “He's strong, he's quick and he holds up play. He can spin defenders. It's hard to teach those things and he has it naturally at the age he is now and he can score goals. He also has pace and power.

“So, imagine you have this boy already now in the PSL learning season by season. He's probably our future for Bafana because I think we lack in that department. Yes, we have few but not enough players that we depend on. So, I think Radio has a bright future, it's the opportunity that's needed.

“I don't know how it works in the football industry for him to be sent to a lower division, that's not really about developing. But I think he chose a good club because at least at Cape Town Spurs they try to groom players so that will definitely help him. Shaun [Bartlett] obviously gives him tips on how to run and where to be and trying to be smart around the box area.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Radiopane has previously stated it was his agent Mike Makaab who suggested that he goes to Cape Town Spurs on loan. But the move has been criticised by some including Pirates legend Andries Sebola.

As Scott believes Radiopane is a Bafana future prospect, another PSL starlet Cassius Mailula is already being mentioned as a likely member of the national team for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mailula is a year older than Radiopane and only made his PSL debut in September 2022 but has been a big hit in the PSL, as well as the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RADIOPANE? With Pirates currently having a huge pool of strikers to select from, Radiopane's return to claim a place in the first team looks like a tall order.

But if the forward gets himself into top scoring form, he would force Riveiro to make him a priority.