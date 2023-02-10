Radiopane discusses Orlando Pirates future - 'I can't go and leave Cape Town Spurs hanging'

Boitumelo Radiopane says he is willing to return to Orlando Pirates but after helping Cape Town Spurs realize their target in the ongoing campaign.

Radiopane on loan at Spurs

Hints he is happy at the club

Ready to go back to Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED: Radiopane was loaned to Cape Town Spurs to gain experience to stand a chance of breaking into the Pirates' first team.

The 20-year-old had scored 24 goals in last season's DStv Diski Challenge and many felt he might be a solution in Bucs' inconsistent attack, however, coach Jose Riveiro opted to let him leave on loan. It was a decision that ex-Pirates coach Augusto Palacios criticized.

The youngster suggests he is happy at his current team but will not hesitate going back to the Sea Robbers and proving himself.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think for them to call me, it would be another opportunity. But for me, I think I just have to finish the season where I am now. Because we started already," Radiopane told iDiski Times.

"I can't just go now and leave the guys here hanging. Because I think we have a possibility of getting the team up and getting a promotion.

"So for me, when Pirates call me back, it will be an opportunity but whenever they call me, I’ll always be ready. Yes, I'll be ready!"

Backpagepix.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Radiopane started the season injured, and did not have proper pre-season with the team.

However, he is now a regular and is playing a vital role in the Spurs' bid to get promoted to the Premier Soccer League.

In the ongoing campaign, the youngster has scored four goals.

WHAT NEXT: Radiopane might be involved on Friday afternoon in the Nedbank Cup assignment against Baroka.