Radiopane: Did Orlando Pirates already have what they were looking for?

The 19-year-old was recently named DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season and Top Goal Scorer after firing in 24 goals in the 2021/22 campaign

Orlando Pirates' teenage striker Boitumelo Radiopane was outstanding for the reserve side last season but barely got any time in the first team.

The Pirates technical team must have for some reason decided Radiopane just wasn't ready for the stresses of playing in the PSL and needed more time for development.

Because it wasn't as if any of the other Buccaneers' marksmen had been firing in so many goals that there wasn't a place in the team.

The pick of the bunch in terms of league goals scored was Ghana-born forward Kwame Peprah, with seven in 25 league games. Deon Hotto, a winger, got eight goals, while midfielder Linda Mntambo netted three, with the only other striker to score last season, Tshegofatso Mabasa, netting just twice in the league.

It was no secret last season that one of Bucs' biggest problems was their inability to convert opportunities into goals, yet all the while Radiopane has been banging in the goals week-in-week-out in the DStv Diski Challenge.





Worldwide, we've been seeing more and more teenage sensations competing and excelling at the highest level - the likes of Kylian Mbappe a few years ago, and Erling Haaland now, for example – and there have been a whole lot of others at many of Europe's biggest clubs.

Former Orlando Pirates great, the late Lesley Manyethela debuted at 19 and soon became an integral part of the side.

Radiopane turns 20 in October, so he's not especially young. With his confidence high from all the goals he’d been scoring for the reserves, he might just have done the same for the senior side.

It surely would have been worth giving him some minutes and seeing what happened. But as it transpired, Radiopane played a total of only 68 minutes for Pirates in the PSL last season. That was spread over four substitute appearances, the latest coming on December 14, 2021 - a 1-1 draw with Swallows.

Perhaps if he had been given more of a chance, we could have seen the emergence of an exciting talent last season in the PSL. And Pirates may have scored more goals and won more matches.