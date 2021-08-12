'Radebe was all over the place like a headless chicken' - Kaizer Chiefs' Baxter

The youngster is expected to be more involved for Amakhosi this season after his promotion from February

Coach Stuart Baxter has revealed Sabelo Radebe was so eager to impress him in training at Kaizer Chiefs, he was running like a 'headless chicken.'

The youngster will be part of the Kaizer Chiefs senior squad this season after being promoted from the junior team. He played well against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup and is expected to be involved on Sunday in the MTN8 Cup against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Radebe running 'like a headless chicken'

"Look, when I first came the very first day, his training was wretched. He was all over the place and was running about like a headless chicken," Baxter said in a presser as quoted by Sowetan.

"That I guessed, when I took him and spoke to him, was because he wanted to impress the new coach as much as he could. And he is a gifted player, he does have a lot of talent. We’ve all seen lots of talented players who don’t make it, for various reasons.

"But ‘Bibo’ [Radebe], I have to say, between that day, the Pirates game, and now, I think he got down to some work, he wanted to play within the structure of the team, play with other players and not just wanting to be individualist. So I think his progress has been excellent.

"I don’t like sitting here and saying anyone is going to play 20 or 30 games, because lots of things can affect that — lack of form, injuries, whatever. But Bibo has certainly surprised me with his progress. And I hope he continues that progress, because if he does then he’ll be a strong candidate."

Baxter's message to Sekgota

The Amakhosi coach has further revealed his conversation with Chiefs' new signing Kgaogelo Sekgota.

"KG is an exciting player and when he played his first game for us he gave an exciting performance, which in turn will excite our fans," Baxter continued.

"That word in football, we like that in football, don’t we? We like to have exciting games, exciting performances, and exciting players. KG is one of those players that can excite the crowd.

"The challenge that he has is to be focussed, so that you can do what you can do and be in a team structure so that we can also maximise that, getting the ball to you when you should get it.

"You are getting the positions that we need you to take. That balance is keeping him grounded at the moment. We don’t encourage our players to become validation junkies on social media. I think the players should have a lot of confidence and dare to express themselves, even when social media is not making them the flavour of the month."