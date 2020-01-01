Radebe returns to Safa to strengthen the technical committee

The National Executive Committee met on Saturday and resolved to bring back among others the Leeds United icon

The South African Football Association (Safa) has strengthened its current technical team with familiar faces and former football players.

In a statement released on Sunday, the country's FA announced that the technical committee will be chaired by Jack Maluleka with Buddha Mathathe of the South African Masters and Legends Association as his deputy.

legend and former Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe has returned to the committee alongside David Nyathi.

Safa also included coaches such Boebie Solomons, Farouk Khan and Sudesh Singh in the committee with Greg Mashilo cracking the nod as well.

Former and duo of Brian Baloyi and Fabian McCarthy will head the association's marketing, media and commercial committee, Safa said.

The move by Safa is seen as a giant step towards restoring the dignity of South African football, especially at the national level.

There had been growing calls for Safa to rope in former players in order to contribute towards helping Bafana Bafana improve on the international stage.

Safa released the following statement:

The South African Football Association (Safa) has consolidated its Technical Committee by roping in the expertise of several ex-footballers and coaches.

The committee is chaired by Safa NEC senior member Jack Maluleka who himself was an accomplished soccer player. His deputy is a football legend, Buddha Mathathe who is also the president of the SA Masters and Legends Association.

During the Safa NEC meeting held at Safa House on Saturday, 19 September 2020, it was resolved that the technical committee is a vital component of football development and as a result should be beefed up.

Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United legend, Lucas Radebe is back in the committee and joins another decorated player David Nyathi in the setup.

Among other members of the technical committee are Boobie Solomons, Farouk Khan, Sudesh Singh and president of the SA Football Coaches Association, Greg Mashilo. All national team coaches form part of the technical committee as well as the technical director.

Other soccer legends Brian Baloyi and Fabian McCarthy are part of the Safa marketing, media and commercial committee.

Safa has also roped in retired Judge Ronnie Pillay to head the new ethics committee whose members are mostly in the country’s legal gurus.