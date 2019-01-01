Radebe calls for consistency from ‘embarrassing’ Kaizer Chiefs

The former Bafana Bafana captain described Amakhosi's recent struggles as embarrassing

legend Lucas Radebe has stated the current team looks promising, but he stressed the importance of being consistent.

The Soweto giants have a had a good start to the 2019/20 season winning their first two games against and Black .

However, Radebe feels the defending champions are still better than Chiefs.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs have got a lot of potential," Radebe told Power Sport FM .

"Sundowns is still strong and they still have the quality of attracting players."

Amakhosi endured one of their worst seasons in the PSL era when they finished ninth in the league during the 2018/19 campaign.

Chiefs ended the term with a five-match winless run which included the embarrassing 1-0 defeat to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

"For Chiefs, they still have to have a few seasons just to make sure that they become consistent, first of all,” the retired defender added.

“There is no point of winning a season and losing the next season. It’s embarrassing. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country.”

The Naturena-based giants will be looking to maintain their good start in the league with a victory over SuperSport United on Saturday.

The encounter is set to be played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, FNB Stadium.