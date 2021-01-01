Racing Club vs Boca Juniors: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The delayed Copa Liga Profesional semi-finals kick off with a meeting between two giants in San Juan

Argentine football continues in 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional play-offs.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities instead sanctioned another cup competition, which was scheduled to run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs were split into two groups, with four teams from each qualifying for the quarter-finals of the play-offs.

And the last eight brought together Boca and River, with the Xeneize getting the better of their Superclasico rivals to advance to the semis.

The penultimate round was then postponed for a week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Argentina, leaving just 48 hours between the upcoming clashes and Wednesday's final.

How to watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors

Racing are on a roll after a difficult start to life under former Chile coach and Barcelona forward Juan Antonio Pizzi.

La Academia also prevailed on penalties in their quarter final, against in-form Velez Sarsfield, and finished top of their Copa Libertadores group with three consecutive wins to end the first round of the competition.

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more started out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

Miguel Angel Russo's men had few problems in negotiating their way out of Group 2, qualifying for the play-offs with a game to spare in second place behind Velez Sarsfield.

That set up a clash with none other than River, clinching the third Superclasico already in 2021 - and while the game ended 1-1, the Xeneize squeezed through on penalties.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 31 11am/2pm Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors team news

The week's delay came as a bitter blow to Racing, who are without pivotal Chile duo Gabriel Arias and Eugenio Mena due to their international call-ups.

Mauricio Martinez is also unavailable after picking up a red card against Velez.

Boca are without the injured trio of Marcos Rojo and Agustin Almendra, while Cristian Medina also misses out after testing positive for Covid.

The Xeneize did win dispensation from Colombia to field Edwin Cardona, who will join up late with his team-mates for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Probable Racing XI: Gómez; Pillud, Sigali, Domínguez, Orban; Miranda, Moreno, Piatti; Chancalay, Cvitanich, Copetti.

Probable Boca XI: Rossi; Zambrano, López, Izquierdoz; Capaldo, Varela, Campuzano, Fabra; Cardona; Villa, Tevez .

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 31 3pm/6pm Independiente vs Colon Fanatiz

