Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba join Belarusian champions Minsk

The Banyana Banyana duo became the first pair of South Africans to join a Belarusian side this summer

Belarusian Women's Premier League club Minsk have announced the signing of 's defender Rachel Sebati and forward Letago Madiba.

The Banyana Banyana duo both completed one-year transfers to the Red and Blue outfit, from South Africa's Sasol Women's League side TUT Ladies.

They are joining Vladimir Reva's outfit two weeks prior to their campaign in the Uefa Women's playoff.

"The women's team, Minsk strengthened by two players of the national team of South Africa," the club announced via its website.

"The ranks of the “Red and Blue” joined the midfielder - Rachel Sebati (03/02/1993) and forward Letago Madiba (07/15/1991).

"Both players before the transition to Minsk, played for the club from South Africa - TUT Ladies FC."

Confirming the transfer, 2018 Sasol League National Champions announced on Monday: "We are pleased to announce that both Letago Madiba & Rachel Sebati have joined ZFK Minsk in the Belarusian Women's Premier League."

"The players have joined their new club to strengthen the teams UEFA Women's Champions League campaign. We are proud!"

Minsk are drawn against hosts 's Kharkiv, 's ŽNK Split and Luxemburg's Bettembourg in the Uefa Women's Champions League group stage, taking place from August 7-13.

The South Africa internationals were overlooked for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in last year and 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in this year.

Sebati and Madiba will be aiming to help the five-time Belarusian champions finish top of Group D in Ukraine in a bid to progress to the Round of 32.