Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have entered the negotiations to sign Senegalese international forward Ismaila Sarr, aiming to bolster their attacking line just hours before the curtain falls on the current summer transfer window.

The website "Foot Mercato" revealed that the management of "the Boss" have enquired about the situation of the 28-year-old with his English club Crystal Palace, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Selhurst Park. No official offer has landed so far, but Al-Hilal are watching the player closely as they weigh up a formal bid.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are stepping up their own push to see off the Saudi threat. The Turkish side lead advanced negotiations with the London club over a financial agreement that would seal the deal. It sets up a fierce race between Riyadh and Istanbul in the closing days of the window to land the Senegalese star.

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Sarr joined Crystal Palace from Marseille in the summer of 2024. He sat out the first match of the new Premier League season, a 2-0 defeat away to Everton.

Last season he played 45 matches in all competitions for Crystal Palace, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists. He also lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League with the London side.

The forward featured this summer at the World Cup with Senegal, scoring four goals before his side bowed out in the round of 32 with a defeat to Belgium.