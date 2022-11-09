Rabale fires Mamelodi Sundowns into the 2022 Caf Women's Champions League final

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns reached the 2022 Caf Women's Champions League final after defeating Simba Queens 1-0 on Wednesday.

Rabale's strike earned Masandawana narrow win

Reigning champions first team to reach back to back finals

Masandawana will now face Bayelsa Queens or AS Far on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Boitumelo Rabale's second-half strike earned Masandawana the victory over the stubborn Tanzanian champions in a semi-final at Stade Moulay Hassan in Morocco. Sundowns were frustrated by Simba in the first half as the East African side looked solid and compact at the back. However, Masandawana came back an improved side after the restart and Rabale grabbed a late winning goal in the 75th minute with a wonderful shot.

ALL EYES ON: Rabale, who had been one of the standout performers in the group stage and the left-footed player also scooped a Woman of the Match award.

The Lesotho international carried her good form into the knockout stage and she scored the vital goal which propelled Sundowns to the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns progressed to the final for the second year running having won the inaugural edition in 2021 when they claimed the trophy after defeating Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies.

The reigning African champions also become the first team to reach back to back finals in the history of the continental tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Hollywoodbets Super League champions will take on either Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria or AS Far in the final on Sunday.