R51 million-signing Allende shows his class as Mamelodi Sundowns edge AmaZulu FC

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns were forced to dig deep for a narrow win over a stubborn AmaZulu side at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. It was a match that was dominated by Masandawana from start to finish, but they were frustrated by goalkeeper Veli Mothwa who pulled off fantastic saves to deny Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, and Peter Shalulile during the game. However, Marcelo Allende became a constant threat to the Usuthu defence after coming on as a substitute and he grabbed a late winning goal in stoppage time to earn Sundowns a 1-0 win - opening a five-point lead at the top of the PSL standings in the process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allende has taken little time to adapt to South African football and Masandawana's style of play having arrived at the Chloorkop-based giants with a hefty price tag reported to be R51 million almost two months ago. The Chile international's unpredictable movement, great combination play, and finishing ability make him a dangerous attacker who is able to win games for his side and he is proving why Downs spent a fortune when acquiring his services from Uruguay's Montevideo City Torque. He has netted three goals from six matches this term.

ALL EYES ON: Erwin Saavedra made his first-ever start for Masandawana in the PSL after recovering from a long-term injury and he showed glimpses of his ability on the ball. However, Saavedra, who joined the Tshwane giants from Bolivian giants Club Bolivar in January this year, was wasteful in front of goal and he will have to improve his finishing in order to cement his place in the PSL champions' starting line-up.

Sundowns showed what champions are made of as they look to go all the way and successfully retain their league championship. The Tshwane giants displayed guts and a never die spirit needed to win matches and they are now in charge of the race for the PSL title. They will take some stopping - having hit form - making it three wins in a row with their victory over AmaZulu.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Masandawana will now take a two-week break due to the Fifa international break before facing off with Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 semi-final first-leg match on the first weekend of October 2022. The PSL will announce the date, venue, and kick-off time of this fixture in due course.