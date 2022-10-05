South Africa great Quinton Fortune hopes his role at the England U20 squad can land him a bigger coaching job in the future.

WHAT HAPPENED? After earning his Uefa pro-licence, the South African worked with former club Manchester United, Cardiff City and Reading. In August, however, he was drafted into the English U20 squad as a beneficiary of the England elite coach programme. The EECP is an initiative birthed to create opportunities for coaches from Black and Asian communities to work with the England national teams for them to get international coaching experience.

Fortune hopes experience accrued playing at the World Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations and for the Red Devils would be of immense benefit as a Three Lions handler.

WHAT HE SAID: The South African told BBC Sport Africa: "I still have ambitions of coaching at a big club. This job provides me with another way of thinking - seeing how the coaches work with younger players. I'm preparing myself for the time when a bigger job comes along.

"It doesn't have to be in England, anywhere in the world will be fine. For the moment I'm helping these young players improve and, from a personal point of view, getting more experience as a coach.

"In addition to working with the players when we have camps, part of my job is to watch players that are in the squad or on the fringes when they are playing for their clubs.

"I also give as much input as I can to the young players using the experience I've gained as a player that has been to two World Cups, a few Africa Cup of Nations and, of course, playing for Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should he impress in his new role; he could be named as head coach of the South African senior national team in future. Should that happen, he will become the 12th indigenous coach to handle Bafana Bafana after Stanley Tshabalala, Ephraim Mashaba, Clive Barker, Jomo Sono, Trott Moloto, April Phumo, Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela, Gordon Igesund, Molefi Ntseki and Helman Mkhalele

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Fortune and the Three Lions take on Germany in their next international outing on March 23, 2023 in a U20 Elite League match.