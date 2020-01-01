Quieroz leaves role as Colombia coach after poor World Cup qualifying results

After almost two years in charge of the South American nation, the Portuguese tactician has departed

Carlos Queiroz has left his post as head coach after almost two years at the helm of La Tricolor.

Queiroz's departure was announced by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) on Tuesday after the nation's slow start to 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Colombia, who have featured at the past two World Cups, have won just one of their opening four qualifiers, collecting four points to sit seventh.

More teams

"The Colombian Football Federation and the technical director Carlos Queiroz agreed the coach would not continue as head of the Colombian Men's National Team," a statement read.

"For the FCF, it was a pride to have [Quieroz] for almost two years, in which he gave us his full capacity, knowledge and experience.

"The contribution that you leave us will serve to continue the development of the projects that are being carried out with all the national teams of our country.

"We wish Professor Carlos Queiroz and his team the best in their future career plans.

"As of this date, the Executive Committee of the Colombian Soccer Federation will initiate the process to search for the coach who will occupy, in the immediate future, the position of technical director of the Colombian Senior Men's National Team."

Despite starting World Cup qualifying with solid results against and , the Colombians crashed to a 3-0 defeat at home against before being battered 6-1 on the road by .

Queiroz was immediately under pressure following the two humilating defeats and the decision was made for him to leave the role on Tuesday.

Colombia will need to appoint a new coach by March, when it faces and , with Jorge Luis Pinto and Juan Carlos Osorio expected to be strong candidates.

Article continues below

Former , and boss Queiroz took over in Colombia in February 2019. He oversaw 18 games at the helm, winning nine, drawing five and losing four.

Quieroz shot to prominence as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at across two stints, which included a period coaching Real Madrid in between.

The 67-year-old coached his native Portugal between 2008-10 before embarking on an eight-year role with the Iran national team, which commenced in 2011.