Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Bale, Milner & the footballers who have been included on 2022 Birthday Honours List

A number of former players have also seen their efforts on and off the field recognised with MBE and OBE nods

Gareth Bale, James Milner and Rio Ferdinand are among the football stars of past and present to have been recognised in the 2022 Birthday Honours List as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

Wales international Bale, who is leaving Real Madrid as a free agent this summer after winning five Champions League crowns while with the Blancos, has been awarded an MBE alongside veteran Liverpool midfielder Milner.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has collected an OBE, as have ex-Manchester City winger Mike Summerbee and Watford legend Luther Blissett.

Why have Bale, Milner & Ferdinand received honours?

Bale, who is expected to prolong his distinguished playing career into 2022-23 while also taking aim at a potential outing for his country at the World Cup finals in Qatar, has been recognised for his services to football and charity.

The 32-year-old has said: “Receiving an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours list is a very proud moment for my family and I.

“To be given this news as we prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee makes it feel even more special.

“I joined a football academy at the age of nine, so the sport is a defining part of my identity. I recognise the privilege of being able to do what I love, and for all of the incredible moments, experiences, achievements and memories football has given me. I hope I have been able to give just as much back.

“Football is my whole life and I am deeply humbled to be recognised by the Queen.”

Milner is also an MBE for his work on and off the field, while ex-United star Ferdinand – who is now a pundit – is an OBE having set up the Rio Ferdinand Foundation this year which works with young people and aids community development.

He has said: “It’s an absolute honour to be recognised on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

“Growing up in Peckham, I never dreamt this would ever be a possibility so to be recognised with this honour is surreal. It’s a proud day for me and my family! Thank you.”

Who else from the world of football has received an honour?

Former Scotland and Hibernian goalkeeper Alan Rough is another of those to have received an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

After seeing his football and charity work recognised, Rough has said: “To have been in the game for so long, more than 50 years now, it’s fantastic. It was a great surprise. It’s good for the clubs I played for, particularly Partick Thistle, where I spent so long.

“It’s great to be added to the list of Scottish players who have been honoured. It’s just fantastic for me, at age 70, and my family and everyone associated with me.”

It is not just those that have played the game that now boast notable honours, with Richard Bevan – the chief executive of the League Managers’ Association – being made an OBE.

