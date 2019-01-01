QPR’s wonderkid Eberechi Eze can ‘improve’ Super Eagles - NFF boss Pinnick

The Nigeria football governing body boss is hoping to convince the highly-rated England U21 winger to switch his allegiance to the Super Eagles

Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick believes Queen Park midfielder Eberechi Eze can help improve the Super Eagles.

The NFF boss recently had a meeting with the youngster and his parents on the potential of the U21 midfielder to switch his allegiance to the West Africans.

Eze has been delivering impressive showings for this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, which have caught the attention of the Nigerian football authority.

Pinnick is confident the addition of the youngster will boost the performances of the three-time African champions as they kick off preparation for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

"We need to make a solid representation at 2022 and it starts with improving on our squad with quality players like Eze," he said, per BBC Sport.

"Can you imagine a midfield with [Wilfred] Ndidi, [Joe] Aribo, [Oghenekaro] Etebo and Eze? It is one that will improve our squad.

“I had a positive meeting with Ebere Eze in London and I spoke to his parents as well. He requested for the chance to continue to focus on his club career which is going well so far, and that further progress will be made in due course.

"But I am confidently hopeful he will play for Nigeria soon."

Pinnick had previously failed to convince striker Tammy Abraham to feature for the Super Eagles ahead of the Three Lions.

However, former England youth internationals Sone Aluko, Victor Moses, Shola Ameobi, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina have in the past switched allegiance to play for the West Africans.