Saudi Arabia against Qatar never begins with the referee's whistle. It begins with a long history laden with memories, rivalries and results that have made this one of the most prominent fixtures in Gulf football. Now the two sides meet again in the semi-final of the 27th Gulf Cup, amid calculations that leave no room for mistakes.

This will be the 41st meeting between the two teams across all tournaments. In the 40 that have gone before, Saudi Arabia hold the edge with 18 victories to Qatar's 7, while 15 encounters ended in draws. The Saudis have also scored 53 goals against Qatar, who have managed 29 in return.

40 encounters: the historical advantage leans towards Saudi Arabia

The first meeting dates back to the 1970 Gulf Cup and ended in a 1-1 draw. From there began a long series of matches that saw Saudi superiority in victories, alongside plenty of encounters settled by close results that confirmed just how hard it is to predict what happens when these two meet.

Perhaps the biggest victory in the history of the fixture fell Saudi Arabia's way, when they thrashed Qatar 7-0 in the 1979 Gulf Cup. That result still stands as the heaviest win by either side in the record of meetings. The Saudis have landed other big wins too, including 4-0 at the 1972 Gulf Cup and 3-1 in 1974.

Read also: "Arrogant and getting on in years": Saudi Arabia's fans shock Ronaldo!

Qatar have struck back in recent years, though, with important wins of their own. The most notable came at the 2019 Asian Cup, a 2-0 success. Saudi Arabia responded in December of the same year, beating Qatar 1-0 in the semi-final of the Gulf Cup to settle one of the most important encounters between the pair in recent memory.

In the Gulf Cup specifically, the two have kept crossing paths across editions until their meetings became an essential part of the tournament's history.

The 2014 edition served up an exciting group-stage clash that ended 1-1, before the two met again in the final. There, Qatar settled the title with a 2-1 win.

A new rivalry: and history does not guarantee qualification

The excitement was never confined to the Gulf Cup. They have met at the Asian Cup too, most notably in the 2019 group stage, which Qatar won 2-0. The pair had also drawn goalless at the 2000 edition, continental tournaments confirming in turn that this fixture knows few safe spaces.

History may lean clearly towards Saudi Arabia, but recent years tell a more balanced story. Qatar have grown more capable of competing with the Saudis and landing telling results against them. The gap in victories across the record, then, will not be enough on its own to decide who reaches the final.

Everything hangs on a stage that allows no second chance. The winner books a place in the final of the 27th Gulf Cup. The loser goes home before the last match.

So the rivalry will not be fought over technical superiority alone, but over the small details that so often decide knockout football.

Saudi Arabia carry an extra weapon in their familiarity with the opponent and their historical edge in victories. Qatar, meanwhile, enter the encounter knowing they have put the Saudis in difficult spots before and beaten them when it mattered. That gives the match a psychological dimension alongside the tactical battle on the pitch.