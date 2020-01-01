Qalinge: Tembo picks three SuperSport United stars who stood in former Orlando Pirates winger's way

The speedy attacker didn't do enough to warrant a place in the Matsatsantsa starting line-up and the coach has given his assessment of the situation

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has explained why he feels former attacker Thabo Qalinge did not succeed at the club.

Qalinge is facing the exit from the club after making a mere three appearances for Matsatsantsa this season.

This was after he joined the Tshwane giants on a free transfer following his departure from the Buccaneers.

And Tembo feels Qalinge arrived at the time when the likes of Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike were doing well for the team, and therefore making it difficult for him to play.

The Zimbabwean mentor admits Qalinge never got many opportunities to prove his worth at the club.

"He came in where he had to play second fiddle to players like Aubrey Modiba and there is Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike and they were all doing well. He never really got many opportunities to play due to the other players who were doing well in that position," Tembo told Phakaaathi.

Tembo feels Qalinge is still a very good player, and he hopes the good competition he got from his teammates at SuperSport United will help him grow as a player going forward.

"He is still a very good player and I know that players do get better because of competition and I think he has been giving good competition by the players who have been playing because he has been pushing and wanting to play," he said.

Qalinge's career has been on a downward spiral since his days with the Buccaneers where he struggled for form and injuries.

The 28-year-old arrived at Mayfair as a highly rated winger from the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces and made an instant impact in his first few months.

However, he fell down the pecking order just months before his release at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Matsatsantsa gave him a chance to revive his career soon after the start of the suspended campaign but he struggled to break into Tembo's starting line-up.

Qalinge would hope to find a new home just before the start of next season in order to try and return to his best.