Qalinge: Former Orlando Pirates winger told to prove himself at SuperSport United

Section 10 will have to impress Kaitano Tembo in the remaining seven league matches in order to extend his stay with Matsatsantsa

Former winger Thabo Qalinge has to prove his worth at SuperSport United.

The 28-year-old player secured a move to Matsatsantsa in August 2019 after being dumped by the Buccaneers at the end of last season.

Nicknamed 'Section 10', Qalinge has featured in only five matches across all competitions at the Tshwane giants in the current campaign.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews says the player will have to impress coach Kaitano Tembo with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

“We have until May to decide,” said Matthews on Far Post.

“I agree [Qalinge hasn’t played enough to earn a contract]…but football is a funny game and there are seven games for that to change."

Matthews went on to reveal that Qalinge is not the only player who is looking to prove himself at the three-time champions.

“As with all the players who are awaiting options…[Thabo] Mnyamane, [Clayton] Daniels, Washington Arubi, Boalefa Pule, Dylan Stoffels, Bradley Grobler, Ndivhuwo Rabuhali," he added.

Qalinge's last official appearance for SuperSport was against when he was introduced in the closing stages of the PSL match two months ago.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces player will be hoping to feature for Matsatsantsa when they take on in a league match on Sunday.