Qalinge: Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder faces bleak future at SuperSport United

The 28-year-old may have to start preparing for life after Matsatsantsa should the management decide against renewing his contract for next season

Former winger Thabo Qalinge faces an uncertain future at SuperSport United after struggling to cement his place in the starting line-up.

This is according to club CEO Stanley Matthews, who confirmed that there are currently no discussions over the possibility of extending the midfielder's contract beyond the current season.

Qalinge signed a season-long deal with Matsatsantsa at the start of the season after he was given the chance to revive his career by the Tshwane giants following departure from the Sea Robbers.

"There are no discussions," said Matthews as quoted by FarPost.

Matthews said the management will make a decision after the remaining six league matches of the season if Qalinge stays at the club.

"We have to wait to decide after the last six games as he hasn’t done enough on the field to earn the option yet," he continued.

Qalinge has featured just five times for Kaitano Tembo's team since August 2019 - two league appearances, two appearances in the Telkom Knockout Cup and a single MTN8 appearance.

He is yet to score or record an assist for Matsatsantsa thus far, and all that hasn't sat well with the club's hierarchy.

"Goals, assists, minutes played, keeping guys like [Ghampani] Lungu and [Kudakwashe] Mahachi on the bench. Like what [Guily] Manziba has done in two games," concluded Matthews.