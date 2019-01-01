Q&A: Young Bafana's 'Prof' Sitenge speaks about his favourite player at Afcon 2019

Young Bafana Academy player Hlonela "Prof" Sitenge speaks about his personal favourite players in Africa

At Afcon 2019 the best players of the continent compete.

The biggest African star is undoubtedly the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who opened the tournament against Zimbabwe with his host country (final score 1-0).

We talked to Hlonela "Prof" Sitenge (14), a Young Bafana Soccer Academy right-back, about his personal favourite players in Africa.

Prof, many African nations have top players under contract in the top international leagues overseas. Some of them are now at the Afcon tournament on the field.

Who do you think are the best players on this continent?

At the moment there is no better player in Africa than the Egyptian Mohamed Salah. He did not have his best day in the opening game against Zimbabwe but he has special qualities. He scores all the time. Add to that his mental strength: Salah is a player who never gives up. In the game, he motivates his teammates. He is a leader, who benefits the whole team.

One of his teammates from is also one of the big players in the tournament ...

Yes, the winger Sadio Mané is incredibly fast. He is a magician with a ball and had a big part in the victory of Liverpool FC. With him in the team, can play a good role in this tournament.

Is there another player you would particularly like to see on the field?

Riyad Mahrez, from my favourite club . He has a brilliant dribbling technique and can also score from a distance. It is very difficult for his opponents to stop him.

If you look back over the last decades, who were the best Africans of all time?

Mo Salah certainly belongs in this category. In Africa, however, there were many exceptionally good players. For example, there is Didier Drogba of , who has ensured great success with London. He was physically incredibly strong and dangerous in front of the goal. One should not forget Samuel Eto'o of , who played for FC . His pace was impressive.

Which players are the strongest in ?

Captain, Thulani Hlatshwayo is a very important part of the team. He ensured that our defence allowed few goals in the AFCON-qualifiers. He makes very few mistakes in the 90 minutes and knows how to motivate his teammates. He is a team player and leader of the team. In offense, Percy Tau is the strongest player. He is extremely fast and has a good technique. In addition, he is always good for a goal before the goal.

And who is the best South African soccer player of all times?

For me, Hlompho Kekana is one of the best on the field ever for our country. Benni McCarthy was a great striker in his time. He also played in Europe. Looking at the goalkeepers, I have to call Lucas Radebe, who is a legend in the country.

Are you going to watch the next South African game against Namibia live on TV?

Yes, I bought a new vuvuzela and will watch the game at home with my family. My guess is 3-0. We definitely have to win against Namibia.

Thanks, Prof!