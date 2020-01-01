Putsche: Cape Town City part ways with Austrian midfielder

The former SK Austria Karnten player has decided to leave the Citizens after four years with the club

have announced the departure of one of their midfielders, Ronald Putsche.

The Austrian player has seen limited game time this season having made only 10 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and scored once.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the indefinite suspension of the current season since March 2020 and Putsche has joined a list of players, who have decided to leave PSL clubs for Europe in recent times.

Dean Furman, Boy De Jong and Simon Murray have all left PSL clubs and returned to Europe in the last three months.

City released the following statement on Tuesday morning indicating that Putsche has left the Western Cape-based side.

"Roland Putsche leaves City after a decorated four years at the club."

"Roli will be returning home to Europe, leaving a lasting legacy on the success story of Cape Town City."

"A true club legend, until we meet again Roli," a club statement read.

Putsche joined City from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

His four-year spell with the Citizens has proved to be a success having helped the team clinch two major trophies.

The lanky player lifted the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup in his first season with the Mother City side - playing all four matches in the tournament.

Putsche also helped City clinch the 2018 MTN8 under the guidance of Benni McCarthy with the team having lost to SuperSport United in the 2017 final.

His consistent displays reportedly attracted interest from unnamed overseas clubs during the 2018/19 season.

However, the Citizens managed to retain his services and he helped the team secure a top-four finish on the PSL standings.

The current campaign has seen Putsche struggle with injuries and he fell out of favour under City's Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

Thabo Nodada and Mduduzi Mdantsane have been preferred ahead of Putsche in midfield with the 29-year-old player forced to settle for a place on the bench.

It remains to be seen whether Putsche will return to his former side, Wolfsberger where he spent four seasons before moving to City.