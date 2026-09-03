Puso Dithejane beats Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire's Player of the Month award

Puso Dithejane has been officially named Chicago Fire’s Player of the Month for the July/August period, capping a remarkable spell in which the winger delivered four goals and three assists.

The 22-year-old has been one of the club’s standout performers in attack, and his latest accolade underlines the growing impact he is making in MLS.









Dithejane’s impressive run has also seen him outshine veteran superstar Robert Lewandowski during the period, further highlighting the South African’s rise as he continues to make his mark on the league.

The club took to social media to celebrate the youngster's achievement, posting a message that resonated with fans across two continents:







