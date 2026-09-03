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Puso Dithejane, Chicago FireBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Puso Dithejane beats Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire's Player of the Month award

P. Dithejane
Major League Soccer
R. Lewandowski
Crown Legacy FC vs Chicago Fire FC II
Crown Legacy FC
Chicago Fire FC II
MLS NEXT Pro
Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire FC
Toronto FC
Chicago Fire FC

The South African sensation is officially the man of the hour in Major League Soccer after being crowned Fire’s Player of the Month. The 22-year-old winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the United States since the World Cup resumption, proving he can compete with the very best in the business.

Puso Dithejane has been officially named Chicago Fire’s Player of the Month for the July/August period, capping a remarkable spell in which the winger delivered four goals and three assists.

The 22-year-old has been one of the club’s standout performers in attack, and his latest accolade underlines the growing impact he is making in MLS.



Dithejane’s impressive run has also seen him outshine veteran superstar Robert Lewandowski during the period, further highlighting the South African’s rise as he continues to make his mark on the league.

The club took to social media to celebrate the youngster's achievement, posting a message that resonated with fans across two continents:



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