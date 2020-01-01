Puskas winner Faiz looking for renaissance after scoring for new club

Last weekend, 2016 Puskas winner Faiz Subri turned out for NLFC-Mahsa in their 2-0 FA Cup qualifying round win against Kerteh FC.

One of the matches in the qualifying round of the 2020 taking place over the weekend saw the participation of a familiar name.

32-year old Faiz Subri turned out for NLFC-Mahsa in their match against Kerteh FC, even scoring their second goal in the 80th minute, in the 2-0 win.

Many perhaps would not have expected him to appear on such a lowly stage, given what he had gone through some years ago.

The midfielder's stock had been at an all-time high back in 2016. A physics-bending free kick that he scored while playing for Pulau Pinang against bagged him the prestigious Puskas Award, where his goal won ahead of those scored by superstars such as Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But life in football can be cruel at times, and after leaving the Panthers after the end of the 2018 season, he would not be signed by another club, and would remain a free agent for the whole of the 2019 season.

Only in 2020 was he able to secure a new playing contract, with Perlis-based club NLFC-Mahsa in the M3 League, and Faiz is determined to pull off a renaissance following his latest performance.

"It's a new beginning for me after being out of action for a year, and I will not throw this opportunity away. I've missed playing, and getting to score again is a good morale boost for me to improve.

"What's important is for me to avoid feeling content because this is only the first step. I need to score as many goals as possible this season," said Faiz in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

His team will face another M3 outfit, Harini KS FC in the first round, and he is determined to take them further in the competition in order to face the big boys.

"Our team needs to develop our chemistry further, and work on the weaknesses that were apparent in the previous match.

"But the coming round is 50-50, we need to work hard in order to reach the second round, in which we will be drawn against Super league and Premier League teams," noted Faiz.