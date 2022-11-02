Puskas Award: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Maart's goal against Orlando Pirates highlighted by Fifa

World football governing body Fifa's Twitter account noted Yusuf Maart’s sensational goal for Kaizer Chiefs could make it into the Puskas Award list.

Maart's goal has not escaped Fifa's attention

World football governing body now hints at Puskas Award

It is yet to be seen if Maart's goal makes Puskas nomination

WHAT HAPPENED? The Amakhosi midfielder fired in a spectacular goal for the archives from his own half to inspire Chiefs to a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League confrontation last week. It was Maart’s first-ever goal in Chiefs colours and it came on the grandest stage of local football and in astonishing fashion. Fifa did not miss the goal and joined in recognising the staggering strike.

WHAT FIFA SAID: “A stunning goal to win the #SowetoDerby 💥 This strike from @KaizerChiefs’ Yusuf Maart could be one for the #Puskas list 👀 Who do you think deserves the award for the most spectacular goal of the year? Use #Puskas to share your contenders,” Fifa tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSL players have been developing a knack for scoring sensational goals that attract international attention. Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana was nominated for the Fifa Puskas Award twice following his outrageous goals. Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke closely missed Puskas recognition for his bicycle kick against Pirates in 2016.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAART? Maart would now be hoping that his goal will be nominated for the Puskas Award. He could be cherishing going a step further by becoming the first PSL player to win this prestigious award.