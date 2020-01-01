Pulisic would welcome January arrivals at Chelsea as he bemoans lack of killer instinct

The Blues winger believes Frank Lampard's side are struggling to kill teams off and is ready to fight for his place if new players come in

Christian Pulisic has welcomed the idea of entering the January market as he bemoaned the Blues' lack of killer instinct in their 1-1 draw with & Hove Albion.

The Blues dominated for large parts against Graham Potter's side but they were unable to get the crucial second goal and had to settle for a draw after Alireza Jahanbakhsh's late equaliser.

The result prompted questions regarding the January window, with Frank Lampard refusing to comment on speculation that his side are set to bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

He has, however, insisted the Blues are open to bringing in new players after their transfer ban was lifted and Pulisic is of the opinion that competition for places will only help the squad as they aim to finish in the top four.

He said: "It is normal, teams look to improve their team and if players do come in there is competition, that is how it goes. So we'll be ready for that and hopefully we'll have players that come in and want to help us."

Reflecting on the draw with Brighton, Pulisic added that the west Londoners need to be more clinical and start to see games out if they are to achieve their goals this season.

"It is both [mental and technical]. It is doing a bit more to keep going, attack and create chances and just have that killer instinct. We are missing that a little bit," the star added.

"I can do better as well. Just being more clinical in the final third, finding the right pass or shot and scoring the goals. After we scored the first goal it was just about continuing and just not stopping there, making it two or three and putting the game to bed.

"That was it, we said at half-time that we had the chance to kill the game and we just weren't able to. We couldn't get the goal and in the end they found an unbelievable goal. It was not just us that were tired, it was the same for them. It's just about being clinical, experienced and knowing how to manage a game."

Chelsea will hope to overcome their disappointment in the league as they face in the third round on Sunday.

Should he feature it will be Pulisic's debut in the competition and the former Dortmund winger is hoping his side is able to go all the way.

"I've heard of the FA Cup, it is another competition and we want to win it so we'll give everything and I am really excited for it," he added. "It is another opportunity for a trophy and that is why we are always going to fight and try to win that."