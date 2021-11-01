Pulisic travels with Chelsea Champions League squad as USMNT star steps up recovery from ankle injury
Chris Burton
Nov 01, 2021 13:39 UTC +00:00
Getty
Christian Pulisic has formed part of Chelsea’s travelling party for a Champions League trip to Malmo, with the United States international closing in on a long-awaited return from injury.
The 23-year-old forward has not figured for the Blues since August 14, with a serious fitness setback suffered while away on international duty in September.
It has been a long road to recovery for Pulisic, with a niggling ankle problem proving difficult to shake, but he has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s preliminary plans ahead of a European outing in Sweden on Tuesday.
