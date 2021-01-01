'It was going to be different game' - Pule rues Orlando Pirates' missed chances against Raja Casablanca

The 29-year-old says they need to punish the Green Devils when the two teams meet again next weekend

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule rued their missed chances following their clash with Raja Casablanca on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers let a lead slip in their 1-1 draw with the Moroccan champions in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Pule opened the scoring for Pirates, who dominated the match, but the visitors grabbed the equalizing goal through Ben Malango after the restart of the second half.

Bafana Bafana international Pule feels that it was going to be a different match had they converted their goalscoring opportunities against the Green Devils.

"I think it was a very difficult game, tactically they are very good, they shift very well," Pule told the club's social media platforms.

"We got our chances and I think if we had buried our chances, it was going to be a different game."

Pirates will now travel to the Stade Mohamed V where they are scheduled to take on Raja in the second-leg encounter on May 23.

Pule is anticipating a difficult match against the Green Devils in Casablanca and he stressed the importance of taking their chances against the three-time Caf Champions League winners.

"You know the away [match] will [be] very difficult. We just have to go there fight, fight as a team," he added.

"Even today we fought hard because we managed to limit their chances and we got our chances. We have to bury our chances.

"[The] away [match] is going to be difficult as well, I think if we get the chances we have to have to punish them."

The permutations for Pirates' advancement to the semi-finals are simple - a win over Raja will see them reach the Confederation Cup's two-legged semi-finals for the second time in the club's history.

While a 2-2 or higher scoring draw would also see the Buccaneers book their place in the last four on the away goals rule.

The winner on aggregate between Pirates and Raja will take on either Egyptian big spenders Pyramids or Nigerian giants Enyimba in a semi-final tie next month.