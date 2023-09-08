Pule reveals secret behind Orlando Pirates' massive improvement amid rumoured Mamelodi Sundowns bid

Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule has revealed brotherhood in the team is helping the club get positive results.

Pirates have been doing well under Riveiro

They are competing in several competitions this season

Pule explains what is happening at the club

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates have been on the rise under Spaniard Jose Riveiro since last season.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the Sea Robbers won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup; they also finished second in the Premier Soccer League to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

This season, Bucs are among the PSL challengers and are on course to defend their MTN8. The team is also in the second preliminary round of the prestigious Champions League; Pule has now explained why the Buccaneers are doing well.

WHAT HE SAID: "You know, the brotherhood is amazing in the team. I think as a club, we really want to achieve more than what we achieved last season," Pule said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I think we are capable of achieving more and as a team, we want to achieve a lot of things together.

"We want to have happy moments together and even in difficult moments, we are brothers, we help each other. You want to see everyone, each and every one achieving, and playing at this level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pule has not made any appearance for Pirates this season due to an injury. Despite recovering, he is yet to get a chance and has been linked with a move to PSL's defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Masandawana have not officially submitted any bid for the left-footed 31-year-old.

Last season, he played 18 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals in the process.

WHAT NEXT: Pule is hopeful his immediate future can be sorted to allow him to concentrate on his career.