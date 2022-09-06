The Buccaneers are already battling with fitness issues on a number of key players

Orlando Pirates attacker Vincent Pule has become the latest player to become uncertain for Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash with TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium.

The 30-year-old lasted 40 minutes in the 1-0 defeat by Maritzburg United and limped off to give way to Zakhele Lepasa.

Pule’s availability for Saturday’s match is in doubt as the player is still due for scans to assess the extent of his injury.

“I’m still going to do some scans, we’ll see,” said Pule as per Soccer Laduma.

Pule becomes a fitness concern again just six games into his return from a long injury layoff that sidelined him for 10 months.

The attacker joins a growing list of Pirates injured players that include the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Thabiso Monyane, Terrence Dzvukamanja and new signing Evidence Makgopa.

The injuries come at a time when Pule admits they have been letting down coach Jose Riveiro.

“He is a really hardworking coach, we are really understanding his tactics and his ability to read the game,” Pule added

“Unfortunately, we let him down by not finishing our chances, I think if we can finish off our chances, we would be talking a different story right now.”

The defeat by Maritzburg saw the Buccaneers dropping from top spot to position four.

But Pule feels the campaign is still young and it is too early to start judging them.

“It [the league] is still at the beginning of the season and a lot of teams are still going to get their tactics and combinations right,” said Pule as per KickOff

“I think we will see what is going to happen after 10 games but I’m pretty sure that teams are going to do well after 10 games or so.

“We have good depth in the squad this season. I think we really have good players that can compete anywhere in the world so I think the squad depth will play a vital role in us gunning for every cup that we will play in this season.

“I think it will be important that everyone gets a chance, and everyone stays fit and injury free.”