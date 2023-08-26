Pule Mmodi and Edson Castillo inspire Kaizer Chiefs to AmaZulu FC victory and ease pressure on under-fire Ntseki

Pule Mmodi scored in either half to inspire Kaizer Chiefs to a 3-0 win over AmaZulu and register their first Premier Soccer League win of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mmodi thrust Chiefs ahead as early as the fourth minute after Tebogo Potsane's shot was blocked in a game played at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

The first-half had few chances as Usuthu did little to equalise while Amakhosi sat on their slim lead.

Just before the hour mark, Mmodi doubled Chiefs' advantage after doing justice to Potsane's backheel pass.

With three minutes to go, Edson Castillo put the contest beyond AmaZulu's reach by heading in from a corner kick.

Mmodi was eventually named Man of the Match as he asserted his presence in this Chiefs squad since arriving at Naturena this winter.

ALL EYES ON: Amakhosi strikers were under the spotlight as Ashley du Preez spearheaded their attack. But it was Mmodi who caught the eye on the night by grabbing a brace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a crucial league victory for the Soweto giants and that eased pressure on coach Molefi Ntseki.

After failing to win in three league games prior to Saturday's match, Ntseki was under fire from the demanding Amakhosi fans.

But he managed to guide the Soweto giants to their first victory of the season.

WHAT NEXT? Chiefs will now play two games before the Fifa international break and they will be home and away matches.

Winning those matches will help them cover the gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Usuthu will just play one match before the Fifa break.