Pule: Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper extends SuperSport United deal

The long-serving shot-stopper has been rewarded for his loyalty by the Matsatsantsa management

SuperSport United goalkeeper Boafela Pule has signed a contract extension with the Tshwane giants.

The 30-year-old is currently serving as Matsatsantsa's second-choice goalkeeper behind new club captain Ronwen Williams.

The three-time champions announced that they had extended Pule's deal on Friday.

"SuperSport United is pleased to announce that Boalefa Pule has signed a three-year extension which will see him at the club until 2023," a club statement read.

Pule is yet to feature for Matsatsantsa this season with Williams an ever-present in coach Kaitano Tembo's starting line-up.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews explained why the club decided to hand the Zeerust-born shot-stopper a new deal.

“It’s not easy for a goalkeeper who is sitting behind the most capped player and captain at his club to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and consistency," Matthews said.

"Boalefa is now one of our longest-serving players and we are delighted that our goalkeeping department has the depth that it does.

"It’s also a great credit to the way Andre Arendse runs his goalkeeping section that we have fierce competition in all our squads including our academy where we have two of the best young Under 15 keepers we have ever had coming through the ranks to be Ronwen's and Boalefa’s of the future."

Pule will be hoping to get a chance to feature for SuperSport if the current season resumes having been suspended indefinitely since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The former under-23 international has had two loan stints with and FC before returning to Matsatsantsa.

During his time (2014/15 season) with Wits, Pule failed to make a single appearance for the team, but he played 14 competitive matches for AmaZulu in the 2017/18 campaign.

Pule is remembered for his heroics in helping Tshwane giants to clinch the Nedbank Cup during the 2015/16 season as they defeated in the final having replaced an injured Williams.

The SuperSport academy product has enjoyed some success with the club having lifted the 2019 MTN8 and three Nedbank Cups.

Pule was also part of the South Africa squad at the 2017 in the North West Province where Bafana Bafana finished fifth after defeating Namibia in the Plate final.