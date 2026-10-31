"Lennart is only 18. Where were you at 18? Just as he is trying things out on the pitch, he is doing the same off it," Ballack said on DAZN . He also defended Karl's social media presence: "Social media is a major factor today, and not just for the younger generation. Everyone is free to present themselves as they wish. Of course, they will not get everything right. Unfortunately, condemnation is inevitable."

Ballack was responding to Hoeneß, who said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag that he would have a serious conversation with the young attacker. Karl was "still a long way from being a superstar", the club patriarch stressed. "Young players need humility and pressure. Comparisons with Olise clearly do him no good; they are still worlds apart. I don't know, for example, whether it does Lennart Karl any good if people always just put an arm round him."

What do Bayern Munich criticise about Lennart Karl?

According to Bild, other Bayern officials are also sceptical of Karl's social media presence. His "glamorous lifestyle and his private life with his influencer girlfriend Zoe Käppele" are said to particularly displease the bosses. The message inside the club is less Instagram and more focus on football. Karl has been pointed towards Tom Bischof, who keeps his relationship firmly out of the public eye.

Nor is this the first time Hoeneß has publicly admonished the teenager. At the beginning of May, he criticised the pink outfit Karl wore in the stands while watching the 4-3 win against Real Madrid when Karl was injured. "You don't have to appear on the internet in a pink suit," Hoeneß said on DAZN. He recalled a similar case involving Bastian Schweinsteiger: "Franz (Beckenbauer, editor's note) and I intervened then, too."

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Ballack fears the public debate about Karl's behaviour is becoming tangled up with his development as a player. After eleven matches, Karl has one goal and two assists. "It is legitimate for Uli Hoeneß to criticise how Lennart presents himself publicly. But it is also clear that, in doing so, he is making Lennart a public target," the 50-year-old explained.

His agency, Lucky 13, represents Karl, so Ballack's support is not entirely disinterested. On DAZN, the former Germany international is speaking as a pundit and defending a client. Those two roles collide in this debate.

Ballack also questioned recent comments from board member for sport Max Eberl: "Now that Lennart's performances are clearly improving again, it is hard to understand Max Eberl's timing in saying he has been in a sporting slump, embellished with missteps. The substance of that claim is, at the very least, open to question."

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For Ballack, Karl's character is a strength. "Lennart Karl has character. It is to be expected that this will probably cause him to rub people up the wrong way once or twice more in his career," he said. He called Karl's development over the past year "outstanding". Karl established himself at Bayern Munich at just 17, a feat Ballack said reflected not only exceptional footballing ability but, above all, character.

He added: "I hope Lennart does not allow himself to be completely moulded into someone else before he even turns 20. He has my full support in that!"