"Lennart is only 18. Where were you at 18? Just as he is finding his feet on the pitch, he is doing the same off it," Ballack said on DAZN. He also defended Karl's presence on social media: "Social media is a major factor today, not just for the younger generation. Everyone is entitled to present themselves as they wish. Of course, you won't get everything right along the way. Unfortunately, people are bound to judge."

Ballack's comments came in response to Hoeneß, who had announced in an interview with Welt am Sonntag that he would have a serious conversation with the attacking talent. Karl was "still a long way from being a superstar", the club patron stressed. "Young players need humility and pressure. Comparisons with Olise are clearly not doing him any good; they are still worlds apart. I don't know, for example, whether it does Lennart Karl any good if people always just put an arm around him."

What do Bayern Munich criticise about Lennart Karl?

According to Bild, other Bayern Munich officials also view Karl's social media presence with scepticism. His "glamour lifestyle and his private life with his influencer girlfriend Zoe Käppele" are said to displease the bosses in particular. The message within the club: less Instagram, more focus on football. Karl is expected to follow Tom Bischof's example. Bischof consistently keeps his relationship out of the public eye.

Nor is this the first time Hoeneß has publicly admonished the teenager. At the beginning of May, he took issue with Karl's pink outfit, which the then-injured attacking player wore while watching the 4-3 win against Real Madrid from the stands. "You don't have to appear on the internet in a pink suit," Hoeneß said on DAZN. He pointed to a similar case involving Bastian Schweinsteiger: "Franz (Beckenbauer, ed.) and I intervened then, too."

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Ballack fears the public debate over Karl's conduct is becoming tangled up with his development as a player. After eleven appearances, the youngster has one goal and two assists so far. "It is legitimate for Uli Hoeneß to criticise the way he presents himself to the outside world. But it is also clear that, by doing so, he is publicly making Lennart a target," the 50-year-old explained. Karl also had a responsibility of his own, Ballack said: "Lenny has to show on the pitch that he can get out of this slump again."

Through his agency, Lucky 13, Ballack represents Karl. His support is not entirely disinterested: the former Germany international's roles as a DAZN pundit and an agent collide in this debate.

Ballack also questioned recent comments by board member for sport Max Eberl: "For Max Eberl to now say Lennart is in a sporting slump, embellished with missteps, after his performances have clearly begun to improve again, makes no sense in terms of timing and is, at the very least, questionable in substance."

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In Ballack's view, Karl's character is a strength: "Lennart Karl has character. It is to be expected that this will probably cause him to rub people up the wrong way once or twice more in his career," he said. Karl's development over the past year had been "outstandingly good". Establishing himself at Bayern Munich at just 17 spoke not only to exceptional footballing ability, but above all to character.

Ballack ended with a message for Karl: "I hope Lennart does not let himself be completely moulded by others before he even turns 20. He has my full support in that!"