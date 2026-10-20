PSV show character in Porto and win for the first time in the Champions League

PSV beat FC Porto 1-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage. It was the Eindhoven side's first win in the league phase after a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk and a 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Guus Til struck the winner after the break.

After six minutes, Ivan Perisic came close to making it 1-0, but the Croatian headed just over from Lutsharel Geertruida's delivery. At the other end, Oskar Pietuszewski shot into the side-netting after a swift Porto counter-attack. The Polish winger then fired wide again from a promising position.

Til curled the ball just past the right-hand post as the lively opening continued. PSV showed no fear of Francesco Farioli's side, pressing high to win the ball back quickly. Porto struggled with the visitors' approach.

Just before the half-hour, referee Daniel Siebert refused to award a penalty when Pietuszewski went down easily after contact with Til. PSV continued to attack, but Mauro Júnior shot over from just outside the penalty area.

Shortly before half-time, Alberto Costa carelessly lost possession and Filip Kostic looked set to make it 1-0. The left-back's effort went wide, however. Dest also tried his luck with a shot, but PSV went in at half-time without a goal.

Porto applied more pressure after the break, making it harder for PSV to build attacks. That pushed Bosz's side deeper and left them taking fewer risks going forward. Even so, Esmir Bajraktarevic came close to making it 1-0 with a thunderous shot against the post. Moments later, Bajraktarevic and Mijnans worked the ball to Til at the far post, and he tapped it in.

With PSV growing in confidence, Mijnans found himself in a promising position, but Diogo Costa denied him. A deflected shot from Dest flew just over the bar in the 68th minute. At the other end, Kovár kept PSV in the game with a fine save before Geertruida cleared Victor Froholdt's effort off the line. Dest then prevented Porto from making it 1-1.

The Eindhoven side held firm in the closing stages to record an impressive European win. Their next hurdle is Club Brugge on 4 November. The major clash against Real Madrid follows on 24 November.