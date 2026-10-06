PSV have closed the 2025/26 financial year with a net profit of almost €7 million, the Eindhoven club announced on Tuesday. As a result, equity rose to €55 million, the highest level in the club's history.

Turnover fell below the record figure from the previous financial year, PSV said on their website. The biggest reason was the disappointing European campaign. ''Total operating costs rose to €157 million, partly due to the composition of the playing squads, investments in the further professionalisation of the organisation and facilities, and the advisory costs for the feasibility study into the expansion of the Philips Stadion.''

PSV also posted a positive transfer result of €9 million. ''The transfers of Ismael Saibari and Joey Veerman were completed in the current season and are therefore not included in the 2025/2026 result.''

Following the positive net result, equity grew to €55 million. By the end of the financial year, PSV had €11 million in freely available liquid assets.

Commercially, PSV are also thriving. ''Revenue from sponsorship and hospitality grew to more than €46 million, a new record. Merchandise & Licensing also achieved a record, with revenue of €12 million.''

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Ticket sales brought in €25 million last season. PSV welcomed a total of 880,000 visitors to the Philips Stadion, which hosted 26 matches.